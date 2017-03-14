Injured Massachusetts man rides damaged snowmobile to help after crash

FRENCHVILLE, Maine — A Massachusetts man who was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident Monday night still managed to get help before being transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he remained Tuesday afternoon.

Todd Malesky, 52, of Millbury, Massachusetts, became separated from his party and crashed his 2006 Yamaha snowmobile sometime Monday night, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Maine Warden Service.

Despite his injuries and the damage to his snowmobile, Malesky was able to drive himself on the machine to a residence at 451 Frenchville Road, where wardens were called at about 9:35 p.m. about a lost and injured snowmobiler.

The snowmobile, although operable, sustained serious damage, according to Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service.

Ambulance Services Inc. transported Malesky to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, Malesky was later transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor via the emergency air service LifeFlight.

Game wardens have located the scene of the accident and plan to interview members of Malesky’s snowmobiling party as their investigation continues.