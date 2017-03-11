Maine plunges into deep freeze, prepares for snowstorm to hit midweek

BANGOR, Maine — While the deep freeze across the state this weekend may be on track shatter previous cold weather temperature records, Maine is bracing for a winter storm expected to hit Tuesday, with up to a foot of snow predicted.

Temperatures on Saturday were struggling to rise above zero degrees Fahrenheit, especially across the north where highs were expected to remain below zero over the afternoon.

With strong northwest winds continuing Saturday, the National Weather Service’s wind chill advisories and warnings were expanded and will remain in effect through Sunday morning.

Though it was still too early for specifics Saturday afternoon, meteorologist Frances Kredensor of the weather service’s Caribou office said it appeared the Bangor and Down East regions could get hit with as much as a foot of snow from late morning or early afternoon Tuesday into Wednesday.

“The heavier stuff seems like it will be probably more toward late afternoon into the evening — and certainly evening and overnight is when we’re expecting the most of it,” he said.

Krendensor said, however, the nor’easter heading Maine’s way likely won’t be as bad as the blizzard that hit last month.

“It’s going to be a potent low-pressure system, and a lot of that is going to depend on the track and the exact evolution of the [storm] system,” he said.

“At least 6 to 12 seems like a good early bet, but depending on the timing and the exact track things could change. I’d say that’s a fairly good bet, but I’m not putting any money on any snow totals,” the forecaster said.

“Definitely right now you’re going to see a lot of different numbers getting thrown out by various [media] outlets on the snow totals. There’s going to be some heavy snow — that’s for sure. There’s going to be some gusty winds as well, but as of right now it doesn’t look like it’s going to be as bad as the last one.”

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.