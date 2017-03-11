Sherman boy, 9, in ‘good health’ after being found in woods

STACYVILLE, Maine — The 9-year-old Sherman boy who was the subject of an intense search Friday is in good health after becoming lost for nearly 10 hours in a heavily wooded area in Stacyville, the Maine Warden Service said Saturday morning.

Rowen Ross had last been seen at about 12:30 p.m. Friday walking away from Katahdin Elementary School in Stacyville, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Friday evening.

The boy was found shortly before 10 p.m., “cold but otherwise in good health,” Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service said Saturday morning in a news release.

Word of the search resulted in more than 100 volunteers gathering at the school in an effort to assist in the search.

Game wardens used the volunteer searchers on foot, in vehicles and on snowmobiles in an effort to contain the large wooded search area behind the school, MacDonald said.

State police said Saturday that the child was located after Trooper Jared Sylvia and his tracking dog, Merry, found small footprints in the woods near the school.

The boy was found by team consisting of Sylvia and Merry, Warden Scott Martin, Baxter State Park Ranger Mike Martin and state police Sgt. Josh Haines around 9:45 p.m. huddled under a large tree near the Penobscot-Aroostook County line, MacDonald said.

“In freezing temperatures and icy conditions, the team spent several hours methodically tracking Ross using the [police dog] and Ross’ intermittent tracks found in the frozen snow,” MacDonald said.

Game Warden Lt. Dan Scott said Ross knew he was lost and walked until it got dark, at which time he sat down on a property line between Penobscot and Aroostook Counties and waited to be rescued.

Ross said he had gotten a little wet, was cold and spent some time yelling for help. He said he was glad when he heard the game warden yelling for him.

MacDonald said it was difficult to determine the exact distance the track went into the woods because GPS devices were freezing up on the trail. The temperature Friday night was 3 degrees and wind chill values well below zero.

“It’s safe to say the distance was well over a mile,” he said.

Once the boy was located he was brought of the woods to a snowmobile trail. Rowen was picked up by a game warden and taken to an awaiting ambulance.

Searchers also included area fire and emergency rescue personnel, a Maine Army National Guard FLIR helicopter, a Border Patrol helicopter and Baxter State Park Rangers.