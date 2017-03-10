Maine’s Delahanty among 46 Obama-appointed U.S. attorneys ousted by Trump

Maine’s Thomas Delahanty is among the remaining chief federal prosecutors appointed by former President Barack Obama who were asked to resign by President Donald Trump’s U.S. Justice Department on Friday.

The Justice Department said Friday that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked the Obama appointees who have not already resigned to do so “in order to ensure a uniform transition.”

Delahanty was confirmed as U.S. attorney in 2010, which began his second stint in the office; he also held the position for just over 14 months during the administration of former President Jimmy Carter. Between those stints, he was a Maine Superior Court justice.

He wasn’t in his Portland office on Friday afternoon, but Jonathan Chapman, an assistant U.S. attorney for Maine, said the office had just been informed that Delahanty will leave the position effective Saturday.

Chapman said staff in Maine haven’t been told who will lead the office until a new chief prosecutor is named, but he was “confident” that officials would know by Monday.

The Justice Department’s statement said, “Until the new U.S. attorneys are confirmed, the dedicated career prosecutors in our U.S. attorney’s offices will continue the great work of the department in investigating, prosecuting and deterring the most violent offenders.”

It is routine for a new president to appoint his own U.S. attorneys, who are political appointees.

The Justice Department statement cast doubt over the future of Preet Bharara, the Obama appointee who currently serves as the Manhattan-based U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, whose office handles some of the most critical business and criminal cases passing through the federal judicial system.

A law enforcement official said Bharara expected to remain in his post. The official said Bharara had met with both President Donald Trump and his attorney general and had been advised that they wanted him to stay on as Manhattan U.S. Attorney.

The source said it was not immediately clear what the Justice Department announcement means for Bharara’s future. Bharara’s office did not comment.

BDN writer Michael Shepherd contributed to this report.