Houlton man arrested, accused of robbery, assault, extortion

HODGDON, Maine — A 46-year-old Houlton man was arrested on Wednesday morning and charged with numerous crimes in connection with the assault and robbery of a Hodgdon man last month.

Brady Bridges was charged with robbery, burglary, criminal threatening with a weapon, assault and theft by extortion, Aroostook County Sheriff Darrell Crandall said Thursday.

Bridges is accused of entering a male victim’s home in Hodgdon in mid-February and threatening the resident with a claw hammer he’d brought with him, according to Crandall. The victim convinced Bridges to go outside with him because the victim’s daughter also was home at the time, the sheriff said. Once outside, Bridges assaulted the man repeatedly with his fists. Crandall said Thursday that the victim suffered minor injuries in the altercation.

Bridges informed the victim that his family would not be harmed if the man gave Bridges $3,000, Crandall said. Bridges accompanied the victim to a bank in Houlton and watched as he withdrew the cash. The victim then gave the money to Bridges.

Crandall said that the sheriff’s office did not find out about the incident until much later due to the victim’s fear of repercussion. Bridges remains at the Aroostook County Jail, where his bail has been set at $10,000 cash.

Bridges has a lengthy criminal history in Maine, dating back to 1990, including multiple convictions for theft, as well as for drug trafficking, criminal threatening, tampering with a witness and domestic violence assault. He also is awaiting sentencing for manufacturing methamphetamine in New Jersey.

These allegations are very serious, and if convicted of the most serious offense of robbery, Bridges faces up to 30 years in prison

“To help ease concerns in the community, it is important to acknowledge that these crimes were not random and the victim and Bridges do know each other,” said Crandall. “We also know the apparent motive, but are not releasing those details at this time.”