Don McLean’s ex-wife granted two-year protection order against folk singer

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A judge on Wednesday granted a two-year extension to a protection-from-abuse order that Don McLean’s ex-wife obtained on the folk singer after McLean assaulted her a little over a year ago.

McLean pleaded guilty in July to charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal restraint and criminal mischief, according to copies of documents filed in Knox County Unified Criminal Court. The charges stem from an incident that occurred during the overnight hours on Jan. 17 and 18, 2016, in which McLean was accused of terrorizing and striking Patrisha McLean over a period of four hours at the home they shared in Camden.

Patrisha McLean sought an extension of the order in Hancock County because she has been living in Castine since her split from the renowned folk singer. Without the extension, the order would have expired this coming July.

“Today is a happy day for me,” Patrisha McLean said Wednesday in an interview with the Bangor Daily News, after the extension was granted. “Thirty years [of marriage] was enough.”

The agreement on extending the protection order was reached Wednesday when Eric Morse, Don McLean’s attorney, and Christopher MacLean, Patrisha McLean’s attorney, met in chambers with Judge Mike Roberts to discuss the matter — forgoing the need for a public hearing.

Patrisha McLean said that, had a public hearing been held, she would have presented the judge with photographs of bruises she suffered and damage to the house from the January 2016 incident, and would have quoted threats her former husband made to her after she decided to seek a divorce.

“I did divorce him,” she said. “I need him to leave me alone. Now I know with this [order] I have some measure of safety.”

Patrisha McLean said she also was concerned about disparaging comments posted about her online, and so sought to have her ex-husband prohibited from making any such remarks on social media. The judge granted that prohibition in Wednesday’s extension order.

Christopher MacLean, her attorney, said that the extended order now will be in effect until March 2019 and could be extended again if any new allegations of bad conduct by Don McLean arise.

Patrisha McLean said she hopes there is no reason for getting another extension when the current one expires.

“I’d like to not have contact with him for the rest of my life,” Patrisha McLean said.

Don McLean declined to comment to the Bangor Daily News when asked about the order being extended.

Morse, the singer’s attorney, said that Don McLean agreed to the order being extended because it does not include any finding of abuse or other misconduct. It’s simply an agreement that he will not have any contact with his ex-wife.

“He’s sad about this chapter in his life,” Morse said. “He’s really moved on.”

In spite of the painful episode, the attorney added, Don McLean continues to be “very successful” in his career and is “finding happiness” again.

“He wants to just continue to move forward and not relive old offenses,” Morse said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.