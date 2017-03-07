Rat infestation forces closure of Waterboro restaurant, store

WATERBORO, Maine – Two businesses in the York County town of Waterboro were forced to close after health inspectors say a terrible smell led them to a rat infestation.

Asian Taste restaurant and neighboring Plummer’s Hardware store could be closed for some time before they reopen, according to town officials.

Health inspectors shut down the hardware store and the restaurant next door after they say dozens of dead and live rats were found infesting the walls.

Waterboro health officials say last week they stopped by Asian Taste restaurant and Plummer’s Hardware for a complaint about a bad smell.

After finding nothing, inspectors say the restaurant owners opened a wall that connects them to the hardware store next-door, revealing the source of the stink.

Officials say they believe the dead and decomposing rats had been there for some time.

Health inspectors think the rats retreated from the hardware store after they were poisoned.

Hazardous materials cleanup crews are now clearing both stores. Neither owner could be reached for comment Monday, but customers greeted by “closed” signs say they’re surprised.

Officials say that, for now, both stores are considered a health hazard.

Town officials say they don’t have a timeline for when they’ll allow the hardware store and restaurant to reopen, but they say it may be in the next couple weeks.