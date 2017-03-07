Bangor police looking for female Wal-Mart robbery suspect

BANGOR, Maine — Police have posted pictures of a woman who reportedly robbed the local Wal-Mart store Monday night and her get-away vehicle, Sgt. Tim Cotton said Tuesday on the department’s Facebook page.

“A woman entered the Bangor Wal-Mart, approached a clerk, and demanded cash,” Cotton posted about the crime, which was reported at 9:35 p.m. Monday. “After being handed the cash, the woman walked out of the Wal-Mart and left in a white sedan.”

Surveillance camera images of the woman, who appears to have light brown or blond hair, wearing a black puffer-style jacket, jeans and a grey hood, and of the white car in which she is believed to have driven away were posted on the department’s Facebook page.

“Detective Tim Shaw is investigating the incident and is requesting help in identifying the woman depicted in the photo below,” Cotton posted. “If you have any information about the suspect, the car, the robbery, or believe you know the whereabouts of same, drop Detective Tim Shaw an email or a phone call.”

The detective can be emailed at tim.d.shaw@bangormaine.gov or reached by phone at 947-7384. The department’s anonymous tip line is available by hitting option No. 6.