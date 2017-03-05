Body of Penobscot Narrows Bridge jumper found

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Police and emergency personnel have recovered the body of a person who jumped off the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in an apparent suicide, a Waldo County Sheriff’s Office emergency dispatcher confirmed early Sunday evening.

The jumper was not identified.

A Maine State Police dispatcher confirmed that the Maine Marine Patrol was at the scene and a passerby reported that shortly after 4:30 p.m., it appeared that a town truck was preparing to remove from the bridge a vehicle parked off to the side of the travel lane headed toward Bucksport.

The passerby also said that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Bucksport police and emergency medical personnel and volunteers also were on the scene.

In 2014, when state lawmakers were considering the installation of a suicide prevention fence on the bridge connecting Prospect and Verona Island over the Penobscot River, then state Rep. Joseph Brooks said that the bridge had been the scene of six suicide jumps since it opened in December 2006.

These included a 14-year-old Stockton Springs boy in 2008, Robert Carlson, a Bangor-area minister in 2011, and a 25-year-old Eddington man and 51-year-old Holden man in 2013. Police also talked a distressed father off the Penobscot Narrows Bridge on Father’s Day in 2013.

The bridge that preceded it, the Waldo-Hancock Bridge, was also the site of numerous suicide attempts over the years.