Bangor firefighters deliver baby on I-95 overpass

BANGOR, Maine — Local first responders delivered in more ways than one Thursday morning on a busy bridge over Interstate 95.

Shortly before 8 a.m., firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to Union Street, where a woman was in labor.

“The crews from Rescue 6 and Engine 6 responded to the call and attempted transport, but it was clear that this little girl didn’t want to wait any longer,” the department said in a Friday social media post.

The baby and mother were both taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center following the delivery.

The firefighters involved were Adam Olmstead and Joe Cousins of Rescue 6, along with Lt. Jeff Brown, John York and Casey Perry from Engine 6, according to the fire department. All five firefighters are also trained paramedics. The department has boosted efforts in recent years to ensure that more of its members can serve the dual role of medic and firefighter.

The mother’s name wasn’t immediately available, as the fire department keeps patient information confidential.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.