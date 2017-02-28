Portland police ID homicide victim as Scarborough man

PORTLAND, Maine — The city’s first homicide victim of 2017 was identified Tuesday by police as Bryan Garcia, 35, of Scarborough.

The cause of his death was not released, Assistant Chief Vern Malloch of the Portland police said in a press release.

Because of the ongoing nature of the investigation, only limited information is being made available, he said.

Garcia was found about 2:15 p.m. Monday in his car, a 2003 silver Infiniti G35 sedan, on Chadwick Street in the city’s West End.

EMS crews took the man out of the vehicle to assess his well-being, and he died at the scene, according to CBS television affiliate WGME.

During a media briefing Monday afternoon, Portland police Chief Michael Sauschuck declined to say how police believed the man died, but he confirmed “the individual did pass away at the scene here and we are treating this situation as a homicide.”

No arrests had been made as of mid-afternoon Tuesday and no one else was injured, Malloch said.

“The police department is working diligently to investigate this violent crime,” he said Tuesday in the press release. “While no arrests have been made, we also have no indication there is an ongoing threat to the community. No level of violent crime is acceptable, but we are encouraged that overall crime continues to decrease and our city remains a safe place to live and work.

“Our condolences go out to Mr. Garcia’s friends and family as they mourn during this most difficult of times,” the assistant chief said.

Police are asking that anyone with information call 874-8575.

BDN writer Dawn Gagnon contributed to this report.