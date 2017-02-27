Troy woman pleads not guilty in death of infant son

BELFAST, Maine — A Troy woman charged with manslaughter in connection with her infant son’s death pleaded not guilty Friday in a Belfast courtroom.

Miranda Hopkins, 32, has been out on bail since her indictment earlier this month.

Investigators originally charged Hopkins with murder after her arrest in January, but a grand jury indicted her on the lesser charge of manslaughter in early February. She was released on $5,000 bail following her arraignment.

Police arrested Miranda Hopkins at her home on Jan 13, the day after she called 911 to report that she woke to find 7-week-old Jaxson unresponsive. He died of blunt force injuries to the head, and he also suffered broken ribs, a broken hip and shoulder and extensive bruising, according to court documents.

Hopkins told investigators she had consumed alcohol the night of Jaxson’s death, but that she didn’t harm him. She believed one of her other sons, who have autism, may have hurt the infant.

