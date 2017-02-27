Police search for Franklin man missing for almost a week

BANGOR, Maine — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in finding a Franklin man who has not been seen in nearly a week.

Russell Burnett, 46, last was seen around 7 a.m. Feb. 21 after leaving a home on Eastbrook Road in Franklin. Family and friends reported him missing after he had not been seen for nearly 48 hours.

The sheriff’s office said Burnett may be suffering from an illness.

Anyone with information about Burnett or his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 667-7575. Information also can be left anonymously by calling its anonymous tip line at 667-1401.