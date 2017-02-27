Police search for Franklin man missing for almost a week

Russell Burnett, 46, of Franklin.
Hancock County Sheriff's Office
Russell Burnett, 46, of Franklin.
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted Feb. 27, 2017, at 5:37 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in finding a Franklin man who has not been seen in nearly a week.

Russell Burnett, 46, last was seen around 7 a.m. Feb. 21 after leaving a home on Eastbrook Road in Franklin. Family and friends reported him missing after he had not been seen for nearly 48 hours.

The sheriff’s office said Burnett may be suffering from an illness.

Anyone with information about Burnett or his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 667-7575. Information also can be left anonymously by calling its anonymous tip line at 667-1401.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Three arrested in robbery, beating at South Portland motel
  2. Maine border life goes on under TrumpMaine border life goes on under Trump
  3. Bill Paxton, known for roles in ‘Aliens,’ ‘Titanic,’ dies after complications from surgeryBill Paxton, known for roles in ‘Aliens,’ ‘Titanic,’ dies after complications from surgery
  4. When he died, kids paid for his statue with pocket changeWhen he died, kids paid for his statue with pocket change
  5. Money stolen from dozens of Downeast FCU member accounts

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs