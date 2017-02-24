Buxton police rescue injured barred owl

BUXTON, Maine — A barred owl got a hand from the Buxton Police Department after callers alerted them that he was injured and in the middle of the road.

Buxton police Chief Troy Cline responded to River Road, also known as Route 112, Friday morning after the department received several calls reporting a possibly injured owl in the road, according to a post on the Buxton Police Department’s Facebook page.

The owl appeared “dazed” when Cline located him, but he flew over the chief’s head to a tree across the road. Cline believed the owl was fine and left the area.

But Buxton police received another call reporting that the owl was now in the middle of River Road. Cline returned to the area, and he located the owl.

“It was clear there was something wrong with this beautiful raptor,” Buxton police said in the post.

Cline requested the assistance of Cpl. Frank Pulsoni, who arrived shortly afterward with the animal control vehicle.

The owl had taken refuge on a piece of farm equipment, and Cline was able to cover the owl with a blanket and capture it.

The Maine Warden Service was called to pick up the owl and bring him to a rehabilitation facility Friday afternoon.

“We wish this little owl a speedy recovery,” the department said in the post.