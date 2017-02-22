Locker room altercation resulted in UMaine men’s basketball suspensions

The suspensions of five University of Maine men’s basketball team players last week stemmed from an altercation in the locker room during which Wes Myers punched teammate Marko Pirovic in the face, breaking his jaw, a police report reveals.

The incident occurred on Feb. 14.

According to a UMaine police report, Pirovic went to UMaine head trainer Ryan Taylor holding his face and, upon inspecting the injury, Taylor noticed Pirovic had broken his jaw and several teeth were loose or missing.

The incident stemmed from a dispute over music.

Pitrovic was listening to music and Myers asked him to turn it off. Pirovic refused and the pair started arguing and grabbing each other. Both threw punches and Myers struck Pirovic in the jaw, causing the injury.

Pirovic was taken by UVAC ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and underwent a two and a half hour surgery to repair his jaw. It will be wired shut for six to eight weeks in order to heal.

Pirovic didn’t want to press charges and gave a written statement to police in which he said that the altercation was a common occurrence that got out of hand and no one was at fault.

“At this point, I want this all to be over with and I’m not looking to pursue this case in any way,” Pirovic said in the report.

Jaquan McKennon, Ilija Stojilkovic and Dusan Majstorovic were also suspended indefinitely for telling Taylor initially that Pirovic “fell in the shower.”

They were reinstated to the team on Wednesday while Myers remains indefinitely suspended.

Myers is the team’s leading scorer.

University of Maine men’s basketball coach Bob Walsh said in a text that he can’t comment on any future ramifications for Myers at this time.

According to the report, Myers eventually told Walsh about the altercation and that he had broken Pirovic’s jaw.

The altercation is still being reviewed and the players are subject to the student conduct policy on campus.

UMaine finishes its regular season at Binghamton on Saturday before heading to the America East Tournament.

The Black Bears are currently 6-24 overall, 2-13 in the conference.