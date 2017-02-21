‘Mime’ accused of attacking professional MMA fighter

By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Posted Feb. 21, 2017, at 12:15 p.m.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — John Raio had just locked up his gym Friday night and was driving home when he got a call from one of his clients.

“He said he got jumped on his way to his car by someone with white face paint who looked like a homeless mime,” Raio, owner of First Class Fitness and MMA in Fort Andross, said Tuesday. “He was really shaken up.”

But the mime preyed on the wrong guy that night: Raio’s client, who Raio would not name, is a professional mixed martial arts fighter training for an upcoming bout.

“Basically, he said the guy swung at him, he ducked and came back and protected himself and ended up hitting the guy,” Raio said. “He threw a right cross to hit him, and the guy ran off into the woods.”

Raio’s wife called Brunswick police later that night, but a police officer who searched the area found nothing, Brunswick police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said.

“I thought it was a joke at first,” Raio said of the phone call, adding that he’s never heard of anything like it in the four years since he opened the gym in the former mill complex.

“Brunswick and Maine overall are pretty laid back areas,” he said.

Police have not received other reports involving men in white face paint and black clothing, Waltz said.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Climber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State ParkClimber, 68, dies in 1,000 foot fall in Baxter State Park
  2. Classical station WBACH abruptly pulled from airwaves
  3. The famous Mainer who was the last man to die of Civil War woundsThe famous Mainer who was the last man to die of Civil War wounds
  4. Three central Aroostook IGAs being soldThree central Aroostook IGAs being sold
  5. Man accused of beating girlfriend in Frankfort arrested at Portland bus terminal

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs