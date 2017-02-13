Paralyzing blizzard strikes Maine

BANGOR, Maine — A blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow by 1 p.m. Monday brought parts of Maine to a virtual standstill.

Heavy snow, coupled with wind gusts of more than 35 mph, resulted in whiteout conditions so severe that the Maine Department of Transportation ordered some snowplows in the Bangor area as well as in the midcoast and Down East regions off the roads temporarily because of poor visibility.

“People need to realize just how intense this snow is,” Department of Transportation spokesman Ted Talbot said at about 12:45 p.m. “We urge people to please stay off the road.”

With snow falling at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour, travel conditions were extremely hazardous, if not impossible at times. The National Weather Service reported that drifting snow could range from 5 to 7 feet deep in spots.

Schools, businesses, medical offices, all state government offices and many municipal offices shut down for the day. More than 1,230 cancellations, closures, parking bans and delays had been announced as of early Monday afternoon.

Notably, the University of Maine and the University of Southern Maine campuses shut down as did the Bangor Mall and Hollywood Casino, where only the hotel and snack bar remained open.

The snow began falling in parts of the state late Sunday afternoon and continued to rapidly intensify overnight.

As of shortly after noon, 22 inches of snow had fallen in southern Aroostook County, just south of Houlton, and 20 inches had fallen in Brownville, Greenbush and Vassalboro. Eastport, Roque Bluffs, Greenville, North Anson and Wilton all had 16 or more inches.

Also hitting the 22-inch mark were Monhegan Island and Bristol.

“We’ve had several 2-feet reports,” meteorologist Tom Hawley of the National Weather Service’s office in Gray said early Monday afternoon. Those locations included Augusta, Vassalboro, Jefferson, Nobleboro and Windsor.

Cary Plantation in Aroostook County reported 26 inches of snow and Starks had 25 inches, Hawley said.

Though the numbers were several hours old, Lewiston and South Portland had 16.5 inches as of 9 a.m. and Portland had more than 15 inches by 10 a.m. and the snow was still coming down, he said.

As of early Monday afternoon, the snow depth in Bangor stood at 19 inches, meteorologist Don Dumond of the weather service’s Caribou office said.

The last time the state got more than 20 inches of snow during a two-day snowstorm was in 2005, he said.

The sheer amount of snow was causing headaches for many Mainers, including Winterport resident Stephen Browne, who was allowed to leave work early at Roto-Rooter Sewer and Drain Service in Bangor because of the weather.

“I called my boss and said I couldn’t see, and he said to go home,” Browne said while shopping at the Hannaford grocery store in Hampden. “It’s pretty [expletive] out there, and he’s still out in Palmyra.”

Browne, who said it wasn’t that bad when he got to work at 7 a.m., was the lone shopper in the store at about 11:15 a.m.

“I got cat food, steak, peppers,” Browne said.

Cashier Robyn Hepler said she got out of her driveway OK this morning but worried about getting back in after work.

National Weather Service forecasters expected the biggest snowstorm seen so far this winter to linger into Monday evening, winding down about 6 p.m. in Greenville and Bangor and by about 9 p.m. in Houlton, Calais, Eastport and Machias before it moves east out of Maine.

By the time it does leave the state, the storm has potential of dropping up to 36 inches of snow in the Millinocket area and as much as 30 inches in Bangor.

The combination of snow and high winds also threatened power outages. While Emera Maine had no significant problems as of 1 p.m. Monday, nearly 1,200 Central Maine Power customers were without electricity.

There won’t be much respite when this storm ends either. Dumond said that more snow is likely to arrive by mid-week, when a storm is expected to dump another eight 8 to 10 inches Wednesday into Thursday.

Bangor Daily News writers Nok Noi Ricker and Beth Brogan contributed to this report.