Millinocket bowling alley roof collapses during Sunday night’s blizzard

MILLINOCKET, Maine — The roof of Katahdin Pins ‘n Cues collapsed suddenly late Sunday night, with elements of the bowling alley breaking windows across the street and damaging other nearby buildings, witnesses said.

The collapse at 75 Penobscot Ave. was reported at about 11 p.m., according to a dispatcher at the Penobscot Regional Communications Center in Bangor. Police and firefighters were checking for injured people and assessing the extent of damage done to Blue Ox Saloon, which is next door at 61 Penobscot Ave., and other nearby buildings.

The collapse of the one-story roof was easily the worst damage reported in northern Maine during the blizzard, which forecasters said would be the worst of the winter of 2016-17. Resident Ray Cote said he was in his driveway at 21 Penobscot Ave., about 100 yards from the bowling alley, preparing his car to deliver morning newspapers when he heard “a big whoosh.”

“Someone called 911 and said they heard an explosion but in my opinion it was more like an implosion because of how the front and back of the building are,” the 41-year-old Cote said late Sunday. “I believe that it was caused by the weight of the snow and ice” on the roof.

“That building is gone,” said Millinocket resident Jennifer Murray, who lives about three blocks away and came to the scene minutes after firefighters received the 911 call.

The bowling alley, which also had several pool tables, an arcade and an ice cream shop, had been closed for more than a year. Cellphone camera pictures by residents who arrived after the collapse show most of the front and back of the building knocked out. Large cinder blocks, sections of walls and other debris lined the sidewalk in front of the alleys on the front side of the building closest to the Blue Ox.

The long side of the building perpendicular to Penobscot Avenue remained standing but was undulated, as were portions of the front of the building closest to the Town Office. Pieces of the building were also apparently blown out into a building behind the bowling alley, Murray said.

At the time of the collapse, Penobscot Avenue and its adjoining streets were apparently deserted — a good thing, Murray said.

“It is very fortunate that it happened when most everyone is home. Normally there would be people out walking. The bar [the Blue Ox] would have been open. I don’t think it was,” Murray said.

How much Sunday night’s snowstorm contributed to the collapse was unclear. The third storm to hit the state in less than a week, Sunday’s blizzard was expected to dump as much as two feet of fresh snow in Greater Bangor and Down East, according to the National Weather Service. It hadn’t been very long underway in Millinocket when the building collapsed, witnesses said.