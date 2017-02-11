Maine man killed in Cape Neddick house fire

YORK, Maine — A man died early Saturday morning when a fire swept through a house in village of Cape Neddick, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said that a body found in the rubble of the house early Saturday afternoon is believed to be that of the homeowner, John Herrin, 64.

The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for identification, McCausland said.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. from a nearby VFW Hall. All that remained of the one-and-a-half story log home were its four exterior walls, McCausland said. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.