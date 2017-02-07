Palmyra fire claims two lives

Posted Feb. 07, 2017, at 7:32 a.m.
Last modified Feb. 07, 2017, at 8:02 a.m.

PALMYRA, Maine — Two people have died in an early morning apartment fire Tuesday on Square Road near the Canaan town line, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but six residents of the building escaped uninjured from the fire that was reported at 3 a.m., Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a news release.

Two people were unaccounted for, but their bodies were found in the rubble, he reported at 7:35 a.m.

The fire, still burning, prevented firefighters from immediately recovering the bodies.

McCausland said the bodies would be taken to the state medical examiner’s office once they were recovered.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Skier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from groupSkier dies in Baxter State Park after getting separated from group
  2. Camden selectman dies suddenly over the weekendCamden selectman dies suddenly over the weekend
  3. Maine man makes it to the final three on HISTORY’s survival show “Alone,” season finale airs ThursdayMaine man makes it to the final three on HISTORY’s survival show “Alone,” season finale airs Thursday
  4. Work continues through winter on Presque Isle bypassWork continues through winter on Presque Isle bypass
  5. Social media comments cause school cancellation in HowlandSocial media comments cause school cancellation in Howland

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs