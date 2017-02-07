Palmyra fire claims two lives

PALMYRA, Maine — Two people have died in an early morning apartment fire Tuesday on Square Road near the Canaan town line, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but six residents of the building escaped uninjured from the fire that was reported at 3 a.m., Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a news release.

Two people were unaccounted for, but their bodies were found in the rubble, he reported at 7:35 a.m.

The fire, still burning, prevented firefighters from immediately recovering the bodies.

McCausland said the bodies would be taken to the state medical examiner’s office once they were recovered.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.