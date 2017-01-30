Maine driver’s licenses no longer accepted to enter military bases, other facilities

BANGOR, Maine — The federal government on Monday stopped accepting Maine-issued driver’s licenses for entrance to certain government facilities because the state isn’t in compliance with a decade-old federal law regulating state-issued IDs.

Maine is among 23 states and five U.S. territories not in compliance with the Real ID Act, which was passed by Congress in 2005 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Maine Legislature in 2007 passed a law prohibiting the state from complying with Real ID amid concerns that it would create a de facto “internal passport.”

Now, certain federal facilities — including military bases, nuclear power plants and the U.S. mint, among others — will not permit access to visitors with Maine-issued driver’s licenses because the state has failed to meet some of the law’s more controversial security standards, such as using facial recognition software at Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices and fingerprinting Bureau of Motor Vehicles employees. In addition, the state hasn’t started to use Homeland Security-approved security markings on ID cards.

But Maine has made improvements to its licensing process that brings it into alignment with some of Real ID’s requirements, including requiring documentation to prove that license applicants are in the U.S. legally and live in Maine, tightened security at facilities where licences are made, and limits their validity to eight years.

The consequences of noncompliance will increase in January 2018, when Homeland Security starts requiring travelers who want to board domestic flights to show compliant identification or an an accepted alternative, such as a U.S. passport or passport card.

In the meantime, Democratic Sen. Bill Diamond of Windham has submitted legislation to reverse the prohibition against compliance, and the bill will go before the Transportation Committee, which oversees the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, in the coming months.

Last October, Homeland Security denied the state’s latest request for another year to comply because it had “not provided adequate justification for continued noncompliance.”

