KKK recruitment flyers left at homes in Maine House speaker’s neighborhood

FREEPORT, Maine — Residents of South Freeport Road awoke Monday morning to find Ku Klux Klan brochures littering their driveways.

Jack May, who has lived near the center of South Freeport village for six years, went for a run at 6:30 a.m. and saw the flyers, folded and enclosed with pebbles in Ziploc bags, in a number of driveways along his route. He went home and called the police.

The single-page, multi-colored flyer announces a Ku Klux Klan neighborhood watch and encourages people to call a “24-hour Klanline.”

“You can sleep tonight knowing the Klan is awake!” the flyer states. “Are there troubles in your neighborhood? Contact the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan today!”

May said he was shocked when he saw what the flyers said, and said he’s never seen anything like them in Freeport.

“Everyone knows everyone in this town,” he said. “It’s a very small town, a very sweet town.”

A call to the toll-free number is answered by a message stating that the group is “unapologetically committed to the interests and values of the white race” and “determined to maintain and enrich our cultural and racial heritage … [the organization] is simply a movement of white people to uphold the highest standards of western Christian civilization.”

Callers are asked to press different keys to get a return phone call, “check on the status of [their] application” or receive an information packet.

A call to Freeport police Monday morning was not immediately returned.

A dozen houses down South Freeport Road, Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon drove out of her driveway Monday morning and didn’t see flyers — but saw a number of Freeport police cars at the ends of driveways. When she drove home a few minutes later, she saw the police at houses farther down the road, she said Monday.

Gideon said she was disturbed and angry about the flyers, but also determined.

“I and my neighbors and fellow Freeporters, at least, because I don’t know where else this has landed, will absolutely stand together and say that there is no place for these people anywhere in our community,” she said. “The values they represent on that flyer or their voicemail is not ones any of us share and that we will absolutely, loudly drive them away.”

May said he does not believe the flyers are unrelated to the national political discourse around President Donald Trump’s campaign and election.

“They feel like they can get away with anything now,” he said. “They feel like they have the backing of the commander-in-chief.”