LePage accuses Maine cities of ‘breaking the laws’ on General Assistance

PORTLAND, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage accused Maine’s largest cities of “breaking the laws” by giving certain poor immigrants General Assistance benefits and suggested that his budget proposal to eliminate the $12.1 million welfare program is political payback against Portland and other municipalities that have defied his repeated attempts to exclude such people.

“You follow the rules, there would have been no problems,” LePage said Tuesday on WVOM radio. “But if you try to not follow the rules and you use the money for illegal immigrants, then you get what you pay for.”

LePage’s comments lend new insight into why he is looking to eliminate a decades-old welfare program that helps feed and house thousands of poor Mainers, following a year that saw the state run a nearly $93 million budget surplus.

For years, the governor has threatened to withhold General Assistance reimbursements to try to stop cities from providing those benefits to immigrants, who arrived in the country legally and have pending asylum applications. In his newest budget, LePage also appears to try to cut off Portland’s policy of using local funds to offer General Assistance to this group by making it illegal to offer them the aid.

Portland, Lewiston and Bangor — Maine’s largest cities and so-called service-center communities — paid out more than $10.3 million in General Assistance benefits last year. The state reimbursed 70 percent of that.

Separately, Portland budgeted about $250,000 of local tax money to provide benefits to an estimated 90 immigrants who don’t qualify for state reimbursement, according to the Portland Press Herald. This move is allowed by a state law enacted last year that grants General Assistance eligibility for anyone “who is lawfully present in the United States or who is pursuing a lawful process to apply for immigration relief” and capped benefits at two years. But the governor appears unwilling to accept this use of local money.

“My point is that we are in charge of state funding. We are in charge of doing what’s best for the society of the state of Maine, for 1.3 million people,” he said. “When they want to break the rules, then we gotta make adjustments.”

LePage said he doesn’t believe that any Maine city is properly implementing General Assistance. But Bangor, which would lose $1.6 million in state funding if the program were eliminated, “has not had any illegal (undocumented) immigrants seeking General Assistance,” according to Rindy Fogler, the city’s community services manager.

In his budget the governor proposed amending the section of the law that enables asylum seekers to receive General Assistance and repealing the law entirely.

He denied that this legal oddity has anything to do with the heated budget negotiations that are likely to follow.

“I don’t throw bargaining chips in public,” he said.