Male body recovered from Penobscot River in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT, Maine — The state medical examiner is working to identify a male body recovered from the Penobscot River in Bucksport on Saturday.

A message left for Bucksport police early Saturday afternoon had not been returned as of shortly after 3 p.m., however, Sgt. Tim Cotton of the Bangor Police Department said in a news release that the department is aware of the discovery.

He said that detectives in the department’s Criminal Investigation Division are in contact with officials at the state medical examiner’s office and will work closely with them should the remains be those of a missing person case that the department is investigating.

