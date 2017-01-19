Man who killed girlfriend, kids to spend life in prison

BANGOR, Maine — The man convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her young son and daughter more than two years ago in the Garland trailer they shared was sentenced Thursday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to life in prison.

Keith Coleman, 29, also was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting the girl.

In addition, Superior Court Justice Ann Murray ordered Coleman to pay more than $15,000 in restitution for funeral costs.

On Dec. 20, 2014, Coleman, now 29, of Garland strangled Christina Sargent, 36, and her children, 8-year-old Destiny Sargent and 10-year-old Duwayne Coke. He was arrested the next day in Bucksport and has been held without bail since then.

The jury of five women and seven men deliberated for about two hours on Nov. 9 before asking to recess for the night. They returned about 8 a.m. the next day and deliberated for about 45 minutes before announcing their verdict. The trial began Oct. 26.

Coleman faced between 25 years and life in prison on the murder charges and up to 30 years in prison on the sexual assault charge. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that a defendant convicted on multiple counts of murder may be sentenced to life in prison.

Assistant Attorneys General Leane Zainea and Donald Macomber urged Superior Court Justice Ann Murray in a sentencing memorandum, dated Jan. 3, to sentence Coleman to life in prison for the murder and 30 years, to be served at the same time, on the sex charge. They also asked that he be ordered to pay more than $15,000 in funeral expenses for the victims.

The defense team of Martha Harris and Logan Perkins, both of Bangor, recommended in their sentencing memorandum, dated Wednesday, that Coleman be sentenced to between 25 to 30 years in the death of Christina Sargent; to 40 years in the deaths of the children; and to 20 years on the sex charge. The attorneys recommended the sentences be served concurrently so that Coleman would be eligible for release when he is in his late 60s.

Defense attorney Perkins said after the verdict was announced that Coleman would appeal the jury’s decision to the state supreme court.

Detectives with the Maine State Police, who interviewed Coleman the night he was arrested at their Bangor offices, said he confessed to them.

During the trial, jurors watched a portion of Coleman’s more than four-hour interview with Maine State Police detectives Greg Mitchell and Thomas Pickering, who pressed Coleman to tell them what happened at the trailer he shared with Christina Sargent and her children. Coleman broke down, and although it was difficult at times to understand what he was saying, the prosecution claimed he confessed to the slayings.

“I did it,” Coleman replied, sobbing. “I did it. I don’t want to say that word but. I did it. I killed my girl.”

“When you say you killed [my] girl, who did you kill?” Mitchell asked.

“Chrissie and the kids,” Coleman said.

Zainea told jurors last year in her closing argument that Coleman’s confession, along with DNA and semen belonging to Coleman found at the scene, proved he committed the crimes.

She also pointed to a Facebook message he sent to a friend about 2:51 p.m. Dec. 20, 2014, that said: “I need any help possible. On the run for capital murder. Could you send me anything to get me to the hood” as proof that Coleman admitted his guilt.

The bodies weren’t discovered until about 10 p.m. that night, Zainea said.

Defense attorney Harris told jurors that the state had not proved Coleman guilty, pointing to the unidentified DNA of at least two people found at the crime scene.

“It’s likely that at least two people committed these acts,” she said in November. “Why would the kids not scream or cry out or run outside to a neighbor’s house for help? It takes time to strangle someone.”

Harris also said that Coleman’s emotional statements to Mitchell and PIckering were not a confession.

“The evidence will show that Keith felt responsible for the death of these people because he had not protected them,” she said in her statement. “You will have to analyze what those statements really say and really mean.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

