Camden town manager resigns abruptly

CAMDEN, Maine — Camden’s town manager is resigning at the end of the week, and the select board plans to launch a search for her replacement as soon as possible.

Select Board Chairman John French said Town Manager Patricia Finnigan tendered her resignation during a closed-door meeting Wednesday.

“The board voted last night to accept Pat’s resignation,” he said during a Thursday morning phone interview. “We wish her well going forward.”

French wouldn’t say why Finnegan resigned because it stemmed from a personnel discussion held in executive session.

Finnigan didn’t immediately reply to a message requesting comment on Monday. Her last day will be Friday.

Finnigan became Camden’s town manager in 2011, leaving her post as Portland’s assistant city manager. Roberta Smith, who served as town manager before Finnegan’s hiring, will return to the role on an interim basis while the town launches a search for a permanent replacement. French said he plans on discussing the opening with the Maine Municipal Association.

Finnigan’s public service started in 1975, when she won a seat on Bangor City Council shortly after graduating from the University of Maine. She also served as Auburn’s city manager for 12 years.

