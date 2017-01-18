Former president George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston

Former president George H.W. Bush, 92, has been hospitalized in Houston, according to a spokesman.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted that Bush was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital Saturday for shortness of breath and “has responded very well to treatments. Hope to have him out soon.”

The Houston Chronicle, quoting Jean Becker, the chief of staff to the 41st president, said he was “fine” and “doing really well” after falling ill recently. She told KHOU in Houston that the nation’s oldest living former president was in stable condition.

Bush is famously tough and resilient for a man of his age, despite having a form of Parkinson’s disease and having suffered from Graves’s disease, a thyroid ailment, during his presidency.

The former president, who served from 1989 to 1993, fell at his Kennebunkport, Maine, home in July 2015, and while, breaking a bone in his neck, managed to recover relatively quickly.

In December 2014, he was hospitalized after experiencing shortness of breath.

And in 2012, he was admitted for a bronchitis-related cough, spending two months at the hospital, some of it in intensive care.

KHOU said more information would be released later Wednesday.

“Doctors and everyone are very pleased,” McGrath also told The Post in an email.