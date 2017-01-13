Despite murder-suicide, Maine State Police won’t reopen investigation into death of Bristol pastor’s first wife

The Maine State Police will not reopen an investigation into the death of a former Bristol pastor’s first wife after he killed himself and his daughter in a murder-suicide last month.

A spokesman for the state police said Thursday that the murder-suicide of Daniel Randall and his daughter, Claire Randall, triggered a review of Greta Randall’s death in 1993.

Authorities have said Daniel Randall headed to the home of his estranged family on Dec. 8, after completing a 90-day program at the Liberty Bay Recovery Center in Portland.

On his way, he stopped to buy a shotgun. He broke into the home in Hebron and shot his daughter multiple times before killing himself.

Earlier that week he had been served divorce papers from his second wife, Anita Randall.

Anita Randall is the former executive director of the East Bay Food Bank, while Daniel Randall had been the senior pastor and teacher of the First Congregational Church in Bristol, until he resigned in 2015.

Claire Randall was the valedictorian at Mount Hope High School in Bristol in 2008.

Daniel Randall had been married to Greta Randall, who died in 1993 after a fall during a visit to Cape Elizabeth, according to media reports.

Following the murder-suicide, the state police decided “to at least review the investigative record” of Greta Randall’s death, Maine Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Thursday.

The state police reviewed the investigative report by Cape Elizabeth authorities, he said.

“It was the conclusion at the time that this was an accidental death,” he said. “There’s nothing in the documentation that would change that.”

