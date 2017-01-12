Officials investigate explosion, fire in Durham

DURHAM, Maine — The Maine state fire marshal’s office will be at the scene Thursday to investigate a home explosion in Durham.

Firefighters said there were reports of an explosion Wednesday afternoon at the home that subsequently caught fire, but they are still trying to figure out what caused them.

The home is on Hallowell Road, across the street from the Durham Community School.

When firefighters arrived they said they found heavy black smoke and fire coming from the basement.

Crews from several departments responded along with the state fire marshal’s office. They said no one was injured.

“After the explosion, then the fire occurred. Fortunately, no one was hurt, which makes it easier for us to slow down and take our time on the investigation,” Sgt. Ken Grimes, Maine state fire marshal’s office, said.

The state fire marshal’s office said they plan to bring in other experts to determine what caused the fire and explosion.