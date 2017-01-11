Expansion project begins at Maine Veterans’ Home in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Nickerson & O’Day construction crews worked Wednesday on the first stage of a $3.7 million project at the Maine Veterans’ Home on Hogan Road in Bangor.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held at the facility on Wednesday for the project, which will renovate a 20,000-square-foot skilled nursing unit and add about 5,000 square feet in two additions to it over the next 54 weeks or so. The work will be done in four phases, beginning with the additions, so the unit can remain occupied throughout construction. When done, the unit will have 40 beds (some private, some semi-private), a state-of-the-art nurses station, and a new short-order kitchen and serving area. Significant site improvements will be happening in the spring, including new patios, walkways and fencing.