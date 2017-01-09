Houlton councilor resigns

HOULTON, Maine — The Houlton Town Council is down one member after the resignation of Matthew Carr.

“I am resigning from the Houlton town council effective immediately,” Carr wrote in his resignation letter. “I have tremendous work responsibility that is not allowing me to put time into the council. I hope a replacement can be found.”

Carr is the proprietor of Houlton Stamp and Coin, an antiques business located in downtown Houlton.

He was elected to a three-year term on the Town Council in November 2014 and served as council chairman for one term.

Houlton Town Manager Butch Asselin said Monday that he was disappointed Carr decided to step down from the board.

“I enjoyed our time working together,” Asselin said. “Matt was very easy to work with, and I always appreciated his thoughts and opinions on matters when they arose.”

The vacant council seat will be advertised, and it will be filled by a board appointment at the Jan. 23 council meeting. Individuals interested in filling the position should call Town Clerk Cathy O’Leary at 532-7111 or email town.clerk@houlton-maine.com.

When he was running for election, Carr stressed a desire “to improve the overall health of the Houlton business community and to encourage an ‘open for business’ attitude on the council.”

Attempts to reach Carr for comment on Monday were unsuccessful.