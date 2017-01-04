Former midcoast Mexican restaurant getting major makeover

NORTHPORT, Maine — An eye-catching but shuttered eatery just off Route 1 is getting a makeover and a new life, likely as a cafe and lounge.

The gaudy, lime green former home of Dos Amigos Mexican restaurant, at 144 Bayside Road, changed hands late last week. Anna Wagner, 24, of Northport purchased the building and is working alongside her father to renovate the space, which has been vacant for several years.

“I’m building an idea of what I want to do with this,” Wagner said Tuesday afternoon, taking a break from demolition work inside the building.

Wagner said she’s planning a coffee shop and lounge. What, exactly, the business will look like and what it will offer are still fluid. She hasn’t settled on a name yet.

Wagner and her father are handling the renovations, which are expected to take about six months to complete. The interior will be gutted and reworked, ceiling replaced and facade redone. Wagner said she hopes to open sometime in July or late June if all goes well.

“We’re going to build this just how we want it,” she said.

The future business will carry little resemblance to its predecessor. Wagner said the building likely will be covered up by siding and interior remodeled. The lime green is going away, she added.

Dos Amigos closed in 2012 after more than 20 years in business, according to real estate agent Bill Pickford. The aging building has been vacant since 2013, when longtime owners Don and Terra Warner sold the restaurant, but the business never reopened. The restaurant could seat 95 people on two floors inside, a “tiki bar” sat another 18, and an outdoor patio had another 45 seats in summer months.

Before its time as Dos Amigos, when the eatery got its hard-to-miss paint scheme and decor, it operated as Bayside Restaurant.

Wagner’s family runs Breludin Farms, which harvests beef, pork, lamb, chicken, vegetables, fruit and eggs in town. Terra Wagner, who studied soil sciences at Humboldt State University, has worked for a soil scientist and on several farms in the past.

Last summer, Wagner ran the Wag’s Wagon food truck in downtown Belfast, and the experience encouraged her to push toward her own business.

“I wanted to do something bigger, something of my own,” she said.

