Two members remain in Maine Shaker community after Sister Frances Carr dies

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Sister Frances Carr, one of the last remaining members of the Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village religious community, died Monday at age 89.

Carr died at 1:35 p.m. Monday, according to the Shakers’ website. Carr’s death means that only two members of the community remain.

“The end came swiftly and with dignity surrounded by the community and her nieces. We ask your prayers for her soul,” the post states.

Carr came to the Shaker community as a 10-year-old orphan, according to Maine Public.

The Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village was established in 1783 and is home of the only active Shaker community in the world. The community encompasses 1,800 acres with 17 buildings, some dating to the 1780s.

