Police find stolen guns hidden in snow after burglary at Route 1 shop

BRUNSWICK, Maine — An undisclosed number of handguns stolen from store on Route 1 in Brunswick were recovered not long after the burglary. They were hidden in the snow.

Alerted by a burglar alarm, Brunswick police went to C&R Trading Post shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and discovered the store had been burglarized and handguns had been stolen, Brunswick police Lt. Michael Moody said later Tuesday morning.

With the assistance of Cpl. Ian Alexander of the Sagadahoc County sheriff’s office and his police dog, all of the stolen guns were found covered in snow, according to Moody.

Police have not yet arrested anyone in connection with the burglary and, citing an ongoing investigation, declined to release any additional information.