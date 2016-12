POWNAL, Maine — One man died Friday morning after a fire destroyed his home in Pownal, the Maine state fire marshal’s office reported Friday.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of kin.

The fire broke out in an apartment where the man reportedly lived above a garage on Elmwood Road around 1 a.m., according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Investigators are at the scene attempting to determine the cause.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.