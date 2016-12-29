Former Press Herald opinion writer dies in shooting

SANFORD, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating the shooting death of a well-known Maine political opinion writer at his home Wednesday evening.

Police say Michael Harmon, 71, died at his home on Brunelle Avenue when he was showing a teenage boy a handgun and the gun went off.

Harmon’s daughter confirmed by phone Thursday morning that her father died Wednesday night.

The 16-year-old was handling the gun at the time, according to police.

An autopsy is scheduled at the state medical examiner’s office, and the case will be reviewed by the attorney general’s office.

The teenager and his father, both from North Berwick, were at the home at the time.

Detectives said everyone has been cooperating.

CBS 13 contributed to this report.

