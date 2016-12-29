Midcoast man arrested on child rape charge

By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 29, 2016, at 11:09 a.m.

JACKSON, Maine — A local man has been arrested on charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted a young girl under the age of 10, according to police.

Paul Andrews, 33, was arrested Tuesday evening at this home on Boslee Drive on a charge of gross sexual assault, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for Maine Department of Public Safety, said Thursday in a news release. Maine State Police made the arrest after consulting with prosecutors at the Waldo County District Attorney’s office. Detectives said the alleged assaults took place over a two year period.

Andrews is being held at the Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset on $50,000 bail after initially being taken to the Waldo County Jail, according to McCausland.

 

