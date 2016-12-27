Car catches fire on I-295 in Topsham

Posted Dec. 27, 2016, at 9:21 a.m.

TOPSHAM, Maine — A fire destroyed a car Monday afternoon in Topsham on Interstate 295.

The fire happened on the southbound side of I-295.

Maine State Police said the driver of the Mazda sedan heard a pop in the engine and pulled over. Smoke started billowing from underneath the hood, and the car quickly caught fire.

No one was injured.

Both lanes of the highway were closed for 20 minutes, and traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.

