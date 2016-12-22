Susan Collins recovering from surgery after slip on ice

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins
BDN File
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins
By Christopher Cousins, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 22, 2016, at 1:06 p.m.
Last modified Dec. 22, 2016, at 4:55 p.m.

AUGUSTA, Maine — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is recovering from surgery after slipping on ice and breaking her ankle, according to a post on her Facebook page.

Collins fell on ice at her home in Bangor, according to a member of her staff.

Maine’s senior U.S. senator apparently remains in good spirits. She invoked New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is injured, in the post.

“Due to a slip on the ice, both Rob Gronkowski and I will be on Injured Reserve for the playoffs,” Collins wrote in the post. “My ankle was broken in two places, but thanks to a successful surgery at St. Joseph Hospital with Dr. Jacob Brooks and his team, I am on the road to recovery.”

