El Faro bridge recordings reveal captain was asked twice to change directions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Recordings released Tuesday of conversations from the El Faro bridge indicate that the captain of the doomed cargo ship failed to heed requests of two crew members to change directions before it sank in a hurricane near the Bahamas in October 2015 taking 33 lives, including four mariners from Maine.

Transcripts from the El Faro’s voyage data recorder released by the National Transportation Safety Board indicate that Capt. Michael Davidson, 53, of Windham, a 1988 graduate of Maine Maritime Academy, had email weather reports that were six hours old and that his second and third mates, who had more up-to-date information, both contacted him about changing course.

Information from the recordings were among five reports added to the ongoing investigation and made public Tuesday. Also released was information about the weather, engineering and survival factors. Christopher A. Hart, NTSB chairman; Brian Curtis, director of the NTSB Office of Marine Safety; and Jame Ritter, the board’s Research and Engineering director spoke to the media Tuesday morning, explaining some of the conversations and sounds that could be heard on the recordings.

The ship’s voyage data recorder was recovered from about 15,000 feet on Aug. 8, and since then a group of NTSB experts have examined the ship’s six bridge audio recorders to create the transcripts. They reviewed 26 hours of recordings, about 10 of which were pertinent to the investigation.

The El Faro left Jacksonville for Puerto Rico on Sept. 29, 2015. By the next day, a tropical storm had developed into Hurricane Joaquin. The last communication from the 790-foot steamship was made at 7:20 a.m. Oct. 1, 2015, when Davidson reported that the cargo carrier had lost propulsion and was listing by 15 degrees.

Lost aboard the El Faro were Davidson; Michael Holland, 25, of Wilton, a 2012 graduate of Maine Maritime; Dylan Meklin, 23, of Rockland, a 2015 graduate of Maine Maritime and Danielle Randolph, 34, also of Rockland, a 2004 Maine Maritime grad.

Another crew member, Mitchell Kuflik of Brooklyn, New York, graduated from Maine Maritime in 2011.

The audio recordings begin at 5:37 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2015, eight hours after the ship departed Jacksonville. The vessel was 150 miles southwest of the city, Hart said at the press conference.

“That morning the captain and chief mate discussed the forecasted weather and agreed on a course … they believed would keep them clear of the eye of the storm,” he said.

The third mate contacted the captain three times on the night of the storm, the recording indicates. The first call was made at 11:05 p.m. when the third mate called the captain to say he was worried about the route of the ship, and offered to do more research and provide an update, to which the captain agreed.

The third mate called back at 11:14 p.m. with the update and estimated that on the current course “by 4 a.m., they would be 22 miles from the center of the hurricane.”

The third mate “suggested they head south at 2 a.m. to get more distance,” Hart said. “After the phone call ended, the third mate said to another group member that the captain seemed to think they would be south of the storm and the wind would not be an issue.

“The planned course did not change.”

At 1:01 a.m. the second mate called the captain and mentioned the weather and potentially altering the course south, Hart said, adding some of that recording is muffled.

“After the phone call ended, the second mate indicated to another crew member on the bridge that the captain wanted to stay on the planned course.”

By 2 a.m. crew members began discussing the pitch and roll of the ship.

“As the morning progressed, the sounds of objects, possibly cargo or structure, were heard shifting and falling in the vicinity of the bridge,” Hart said.

The captain left the bridge at 8 p.m. and returned at 4:01 a.m., which is where he remained until the ending of the 26-hour recording at 7:40 a.m. Oct. 1, 2015.