Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Some parts of Maine could see as much as a foot of snow as the latest storm marches through the state late Sunday night into Monday night, according to forecasters from the National Weather Service’s offices in Gray and Caribou.

Snow cancellations already were beginning to trickle in by Sunday afternoon.

As much as 8 to 12 inches of snow is forecast for northeastern Aroostook County, including Van Buren and Caribou, most of Penobscot County, the southern half of Piscatquis County, northern Hancock County and part of Washington County, including Calais, forecasters said in a total snowfall projection map issued late Sunday afternoon.

Also expected to see up to a foot of snow is south Somerset County, including Skowhegan, according to the NWS office in Gray.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect for southwestern Maine — namely southern Oxford, Franklin and Somerset counties and interior York, southern Kennebec County and Cumberland and Waldo counties — from about midnight Sunday through Monday night.

Between 6 and 8 inches of snow is expected in that region, which includes Waterville, Augusta and Lewiston, with the heaviest snow falling before or during the Monday morning commute, which could mean treacherous driving conditions, forecasters said.

Precipitation will begin as snow and might mix with or change to sleet or rain along the coast, the weather service said. The snow is expected to come to an end on Monday night as the storm moves eastward out of the state.

Other parts of the state can expect 6 to 8 inches of new snow by Monday night, with the exception of the coast, from Eastport south to Bar Harbor, which is expected to get 3 to 6 inches — possibly in the form of a mix of snow, sleet and rain.

Whether the storm brings heavy snow or a wintry mix, travel conditions could be harsh, especially during the morning commute, forecasters warn.