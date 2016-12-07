LePage welcomes new Legislature with warning of impending economic peril

Gov. Paul LePage speaks to the Maine House of Representatives before swearing them in for the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, can be seen on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, speaks during the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
House Majority Leader Erin Herbig (right), D-Belfast, turns to speak to other representatives during the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
Rep. Lawrence E. Lockman, R-Amherst, speaks during the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
The House of Representatives meets for the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
House Majority Leader Erin Herbig (left), D-Belfast, talks with Assistant Majority Leader Jared Golden, D-Lewiston, during the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
Speaker of the House Sara Gideon (left), D-Freeport, talks with press as one of her sons takes a spin at her desk on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
Maine Sen. Bill Diamond (left), D-Windham, laughs with Sen. Rebecca Millett, D-South Portland, before the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
Former Rep. Adam Goode (left), D-Bangor, speaks to Maine Treasurer Terry Hayes, I-Buckfield, before the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
Maine senators raise their right hands as they are sworn in during the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
Maine Sen. Justin Chenette (right), D-Saco, hugs Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester, after being sworn in during the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
Maine senators put their hands over their hearts as the national anthem is sung during the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
A Maine senator folds his hands and listens as Gov. Paul LePage speaks during the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
A young boy lies down in his neighbor's lap as Gov. Paul LePage speaks to the Maine Senate during the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
Members of the Maine Senate listen to Gov. Paul LePage speak during the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
Rob Hunt, the clerk of the Maine House of Representatives, holds his hand over his heart as the Pledge of Allegiance is spoken during the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
Members of the Maine House of Representatives listen to Gov. Paul LePage speak during the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
Members of the Maine House of Representatives salute the flag as the national anthem is sung during the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
Members of the Maine House of Representatives are sworn in for the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
Members of the Maine House of Representatives sign their oaths during the first session of the 128th Legislature on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
A member of the Maine House of Representatives stands and listens as the first session of the 128th Legislature begins Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
The ceremonial committee of senators and representatives counting ballots for state treasurer discuss a ballot on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
A House representative casts her ballot for state treasurer on Wednesday at the State House in Augusta.
Micky Bedell | BDN
By Michael Shepherd, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 07, 2016, at 4:39 p.m.
Last modified Dec. 07, 2016, at 6:16 p.m.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage swore in the new Maine Legislature on Wednesday, but only after delivering a short speech to both chambers renewing his call to alter tax and minimum wage proposals passed by voters in November.

It was a break for policy talk on the day of pomp and circumstance, mostly reserved for the 55 new members in the new Legislature, which has 764 collective years of legislative experience and 38 first-time lawmakers.

Democrats held a majority in the House of Representatives, and Republicans kept the majority in the Senate in this year’s election. As expected, the chambers on Wednesday elected Rep. Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, as House speaker and re-elected Senate President Mike Thibodeau, R-Winterport.

But it was LePage who stole the spotlight before swearing in lawmakers in both chambers, focusing entirely on the two enacted ballot questions that will levy a 3 percent surtax on income over $200,000 to increase state aid to public education and raise Maine’s hourly minimum wage to $12 by 2020.

The governor opposed the questions, saying they would make Maine an “economic wasteland.” On Wednesday, he said he’ll be submitting a bill to delay the implementation of these laws to “find a mechanism that meets the will of the people, but does not hurt our economy,” also urging the Legislature to restore the sub-minimum wage for tipped workers phased out by voters.

Heading the divided Legislature, Thibodeau and Gideon struck a conciliatory tone in their addresses, with the Republican saying Maine will be “a better place to live, work and make a living if we work together.”

Gideon emphasized collaboration.

“We will always remain at the table,” she said. “We will not walk away so long as we have a willing partner who is negotiating in good faith on the other side. When we work together, we are capable of great things.”

There was a minor kerfuffle: Rep. Larry Lockman, R-Amherst, wanted a House committee to investigate Rep. George Hogan, D-Old Orchard Beach, who faced a residency challenge during his re-election campaign in November. But the challenge was rejected 121-17 in the new Legislature’s first roll call vote.

The Maine Republican Party targeted Hogan just before the election, getting testimony from neighbors who said they hadn’t seen him at home since September. But Hogan told Keep Me Current that he was staying with his girlfriend in Saco during a renovation.

House Majority Leader Erin Herbig, D-Belfast, defended Hogan on the House floor, calling the challenge “a waste of our time,” and noting that Hogan had lived in Old Orchard Beach for 74 years.

House Minority Leader Ken Fredette, R-Newport, also spoke against the motion.

 

