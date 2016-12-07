Three people charged in Sherman meth lab case; 123rd such case this year

SHERMAN, Maine — Three people were arrested Tuesday and charged with crimes related to the alleged unlawful operation of a methamphetamine lab in Sherman, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

This marked the 123rd meth lab-related incident that the MDEA has responded to in 2016 — more than double the 56 in 2015, MDEA Commander Peter Arno said in a statement Wednesday.

The MDEA’s Aroostook County Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday at a residence at 130 Silver Ridge Road in Sherman as part of an ongoing investigation into the illicit manufacturing of methamphetamine, Arno said.

After agents found materials consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine inside the home, Arno said, they summoned MDEA’s clandestine lab response team to assist with evidence collection and clean-up.

Story continues below advertisement.

Upon further investigation, Gloria Cahill, 50, and Eliza Berberian, 29, both of Sherman, were each charged with Class A aggravated operation of a meth lab. Arno said the charges were aggravated because each woman was previously convicted of drug trafficking.

A third suspect, Shawn Michaud, 31, of Sherman, was charged with Class B unlawful operation of a meth lab.

All three were taken to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Class A crimes are punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000. Class B crimes are punishable by up to 10 years and $20,000 fine.

The MDEA was assisted at the scene by members of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Sherman Fire Department. The investigation is continuing and more arrests are possible, according to police.