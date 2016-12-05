2 out-of-staters charged with card skimming at Brewer gas station

BREWER, Maine — A car parked at the gas pumps of a closed convenience store early Sunday morning seemed weird to Brewer police Sgt. Paul Gauvin, who caught two out-of-staters attempting to skim credit card numbers, Police Chief Jason Moffitt said Monday.

“He pulled in to check it out and they tried to drive off,” the chief said of the 2:24 a.m. incident. Once stopped, “the officer made observations that they were in possession of the tools to get the gas tank open … to install [credit] card skimmers,” Moffitt said.

Luis G. Diaz, 32, of Miami, Florida, and Julio C. Senado Garcia, 33, of Houston, Texas, were both arrested. Diaz was charged with felony aggravated invasion of computer privacy, a Class C crime, as well as misdemeanor possession or transfer of burglar’s tools and operating a vehicle without a license.

Senado Garcia also was charged with felony aggravated invasion of computer privacy and misdemeanor possession or transfer of burglar’s tools. He also faces a charge of falsifying physical evidence, Moffitt said.

“This is definitely not the first case” of credit card skimming in Maine, the police chief said, adding that Brewer detectives spent the day looking for evidence and trying to determine whether the two out-of-staters were connected to any other crimes.

“We’re confident there are other victims out there,” Moffitt said.

Both remained at Penobscot County Jail on Monday evening, a jail official said.