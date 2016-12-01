Rough weather knocks out power to thousands of Mainers

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Foul overnight weather has knocked out power to more than 2,000 Emera Maine customers, most of whom are in Hancock County, and nearly 1,300 Central Maine Power customers, most of whom are in Lincoln County.

The companies reported outages Thursday morning throughout Maine, from Cumberland County to Washington and Aroostook counties.

Nobleboro alone in Lincoln County had more than 600 customers without electricity as of 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the CMP website. According to Emera, nearly 800 customers in the Blue Hill area were without power, as were more than 800 customers on Mount Desert Island.

“Snow in Aroostook county, a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain in the Central Highlands, and strong, gusty winds [along the coast] are keeping crews busy from Eagle Lake to Stonington,” Emera officials wrote in a prepared statement around 7:40 a.m. “Workers will remain deployed throughout the day making repairs and restoring power safely and as quickly as possible.”

Emera Maine officials cautioned the public to exercise caution when approaching work crews and using generators, which should always be operated outside, and to stay away from downed power lines.