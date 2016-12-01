Portland landlord will serve jail time over deadly fire

PORTLAND, Maine — The landlord convicted of a housing code violation in the case of Maine’s deadliest fire in decades was sentenced on Thursday to serve 90 days in county jail and pay a fine of $1,000.

Gregory Nisbet, 51, was acquitted in October of six manslaughter charges and several other misdemeanors in a trial arising from a fire at his Portland property that killed six young adults in 2014. The sole conviction in the unusual criminal trial was tied to the windows on the third floor of the building at 20-24 Noyes St. being too small to provide a second means of escape.

“This was a knowing violation of the code and it had a serious consequence,” said Cumberland County Superior Court Justice Thomas Warren, adding that the pain of the victims’ families is unimaginable.

Following the accidental fire, three people were found dead on the third floor. During the trial, a survivor recalled hearing shrieks coming from the top floor before leaping from a window to escape the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement.

In his first statement during the court proceedings, Nisbet said that he has been stricken with grief since the night of the fire but knows that his sorrow can’t compare with that of the victims families.

“There are no winners here. Nothing will wipe the memory of this tragedy from my mind for as long as I live,” he said prior to the sentencing. “My only hope is that somehow, someway, lives will be saved from the awareness we have all received from this tragic event.”

State prosecutor Bud Ellis called the third floor a “death trap” and sought the maximum punishment for Nisbet at the sentencing hearing. “If he’d done what he should have done … and put in proper safety windows, three people might not have lost their lives,” said Ellis.

The people killed in the fire were David Bragdon Jr., 27; Ashley Thomas, 29; and Nicole Finlay, 26, who lived at 20 Noyes St.; and visitors Steven Summers, 29, of Rockland; Maelisha Jackson, 23, of Topsham and Chris Conlee, 25, of Portland.

At the hearing, Lisa Leconte-Mazziotti, Nicole Finlay’s mother, said the days since her only child’s death have been a “living hell” and she called for harsh punishment of Nisbet to put other landlords on notice.

“I’ll never understand how a landlord could play tennis while their apartment house was burning and not even know if their tenants made it out okay,” said Leconte-Mazziotti. “Landlords who knowingly allow these conditions to exist are going to kill somebody’s daughter, or son or loved one.”

In arguing for leniency, defense attorney Matthew Nichols said that Nisbet’s building was merely one of many old Portland homes that were built before the creation of modern building safety codes. Nichols noted the wide press attention to the case and changes in Portland’s housing safety policy as evidence that a jail sentence was not required as further deterrence for other landlords.

Two years before the fire, a Portland building inspector responded to a complaint of an illegal dwelling on the third floor of the Noyes Street home but he never entered the building, according to court testimony.

In the trial, prosecutors contended that Nisbet was criminally responsible for all six deaths and that he should not have allowed residents to live on the third floor. But Warren, who heard the case, was unconvinced.

The estates of five of the six victims have pending suits against Nisbet in civil court.

Nisbet has 21 days to file an appeal.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.