Topsham man dies after Thanksgiving Day crash

By CBS 13
Posted Nov. 24, 2016, at 9:36 a.m.

TOPSHAM, Maine — A Topsham man died after his vehicle went off Foreside Road and struck several trees early Thursday morning, according to local police.

Nicholas Oram, 22, failed to negotiate a curve on Foreside Road, and he went off the road on the left, turned back on the road before going off the right side and hitting trees just after midnight.

Topsham police said Oram was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed was considered a factor in the crash.

Police from Topsham and Brunswick were reconstructing the accident Thursday, and it remained under investigation.

 

