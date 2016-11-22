Former Maine man appears in federal court for sex abuse in 1995

PORTLAND, Maine — A former Bath man made his first appearance Tuesday in a courtroom in Maine accused of taking a 13-year-old girl to Nebraska more than 20 years ago so he could sexually assault her.

David Miller, 64, of Flushing, Michigan, appeared in U.S. District Court in Portland. He was not asked to enter a plea to the charge of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in a criminal sexual act in 1995 because he has not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury.

He was arrested Oct. 26 and appeared the following day in federal court in Michigan. Miller agreed to be held without bail pending his Maine court appearance.

A bail hearing is scheduled to be held Dec. 1 in Portland.

Story continues below advertisement.

There is no statute of limitations on federal charges involving the sexual abuse of a child, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Miller was a long-haul trucker and lived in Maine in the 1980s and 1990s, according to the complaint filed last month in federal court in Portland.

The alleged victim, now in her mid-30s, earlier this year reported to police that Miller, a relative in 1995, abused her when she was 13 years old and accompanied him on a trip to the Midwest in his rig.

The woman is not named in the complaint, nor is the town or state where she now resides.

Miller allegedly took the girl with him in June and July 1995 on work trips when he was employed by a large firm based in Omaha. The victim told police that Miller “raped her daily during the trip through multiple states,” the complaint said.

In September, the woman confronted Miller about the alleged childhood abuse. Miller confessed, according to the complaint.

“I will never forget or forgive myself, and I will burn in hell forever,” he allegedly said in one text.

If convicted, Miller faces between 10 years and life in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

To reach an advocate for victims of sexual assault, call the Statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 800-871-7741, TTY 888-458-5599. This free and confidential 24-hour service is accessible from anywhere in Maine. Calls are automatically routed to the closest assistance.