Man killed after being ejected from car in Limerick

LIMERICK, Maine — The York County Sheriff’s Office said two young men were ejected from a vehicle in Limerick on Monday morning. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say they responded to a crash near 150 Burnham Road around 7:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived they found two young men had been ejected from the vehicle.

Deputies say 20-year-old Caleb Washburn, of Limerick, was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus when he lost control and struck a utility pole, snapping the pole in half, strewing live wires across the road.

The vehicle then rolled over, coming to rest on the opposite side of the road on its roof.

Washburn, as well as the passenger, 19-year-old Austyn Pfeiffer, of Limerick, had been thrown from the car.

Washburn was transported to the Maine Medical Center with shoulder and leg injuries.

Pfeiffer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burnham Road was closed to traffic for three hours while Central Maine Power workers removed the wires and replaced the pole.

Deputies said the crash is being reconstructed, but it appears excessive speed was a factor. Pfeiffer and Washburn were not wearing seat belts, according to deputies.