Police say woman kidnapped off street in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Maine — A Rockland woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a Portland man grabbed her off the street and tried to kill her, according to police.

Shane Hall, 29, of Portland was charged with kidnapping and eluding a police officer, according to Deputy Rockland Police Chief Christopher Young. Hall was taken to the Knox County Jail in Rockland and is being held without bail.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when the woman was walking home from work on Main Street near the intersection with Cedar Street, according to Young. The man stopped his car, grabbed the woman, put her in a chokehold and she passed out, police said.

As Hall drove away, Rockland Police Sgt. Matthew Lindahl spotted the car driving erratically and tried to stop it but he sped away, Young said. During the chase, the victim regained consciousness and called 9-1-1 with her cellphone, reporting that she had been kidnapped and the man was trying to kill her.

The chase ended a few minutes later on Pleasant Street when the car with Hall and the woman crashed as she was fighting him. The woman does not know Hall, Young said.

The woman was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport to be checked on, Young said. Hall was not injured in the crash.

The deputy chief said he cannot recall another stranger abduction in Rockland.